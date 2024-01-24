Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $703,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,520,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,626. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of IES by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

