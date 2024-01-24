Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells 1,677 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 225,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAMF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.