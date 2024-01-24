Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Sells 51,040 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 334,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

