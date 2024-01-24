Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,977 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $223,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38.

On Monday, December 18th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 236 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $8,998.68.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $65,706.56.

On Friday, November 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 471 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $18,166.47.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $89,434.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $61,286.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. 359,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,051. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Intapp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Intapp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.