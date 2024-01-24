Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 7,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Interlink Electronics Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of 129.41 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

