Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.32 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.32 billion and $215.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $11.67 or 0.00029234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00076630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,713,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,297,231 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.