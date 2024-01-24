Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading Down 7.7%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 2,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Inventronics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

