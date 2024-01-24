Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.54

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.54 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 67750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

