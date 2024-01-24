Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Decreased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,119,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.29. 2,253,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,986. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $176.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

