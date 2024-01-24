Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 186.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSEARCA PSI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $748.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

