iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

