iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.67. 5,546,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $491.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

