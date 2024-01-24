iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is RKL Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $487.67. 5,546,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,958. The stock has a market cap of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.25 and its 200 day moving average is $451.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $491.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.