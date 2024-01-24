iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.70

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 363094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

