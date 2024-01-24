iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Empower Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $502,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 6,266,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

