iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.95

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 3527484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

