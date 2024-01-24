iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.40

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 65569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $837.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.