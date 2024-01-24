iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $164.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.