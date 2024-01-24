iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $79.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.