iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $79.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

