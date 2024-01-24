Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,702. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after buying an additional 223,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prothena

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.