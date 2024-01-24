Kava Price Hits $0.69 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $742.84 million and $27.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00076292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,779 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

