Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 5.7%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.40. 262,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Know Labs Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

