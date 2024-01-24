Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 10,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

