LEMONCHAIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,720.51 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 50.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 87.1% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $128,310.63 and $2,720.51 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

