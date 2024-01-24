Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Down 6.8%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.09.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

