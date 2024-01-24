MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $164.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

About MainStreet Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth $57,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.