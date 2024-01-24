MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

About MainStreet Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,483.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 264,654 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 119.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 238.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.