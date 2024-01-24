MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
