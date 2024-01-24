MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 8,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,497. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,483.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 264,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

