Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Shares Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 777.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

