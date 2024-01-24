Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 51,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 22,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Martinrea International Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.