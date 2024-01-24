Matthew P. Flake Sells 7,674 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. 448,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,613. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 594.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after buying an additional 1,184,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

