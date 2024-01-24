Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.41 ($1.53) and last traded at €1.41 ($1.53). 1,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.44 ($1.57).

Medigene Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.86.

About Medigene

(Get Free Report)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.