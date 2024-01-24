MetisDAO Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $83.42 or 0.00208097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $381.55 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017955 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.57 or 1.00083467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 80.17611485 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $32,616,074.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

