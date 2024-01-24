Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,728,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

