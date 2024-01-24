MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 324,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 925,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. 4,981,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,437. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.