MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 1,125,549 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $1,564,513.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,596,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $45,253.19.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 38,141 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $64,458.29.

On Monday, January 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $99,630.72.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ LIFW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,781. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.