MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 490,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 958,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,564,513.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,596,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,564,513.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,596,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 467,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,307,299 shares of company stock worth $1,886,012. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

