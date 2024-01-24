Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.23%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 71,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,868. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar purchased 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

