Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.98

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 66158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
