OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $88.68 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $88.68 million and $19.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00076630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001485 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.