Park National (NYSE:PRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million.

Park National Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PRK opened at $131.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. Park National has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Park National during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Park National by 82.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

