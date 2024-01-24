Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $364.04 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $364.04 million and $3.68 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 363,343,534 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.