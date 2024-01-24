Peter B. Crawford Sells 4,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 5,975,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,768,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7,185.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 756,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,022 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

