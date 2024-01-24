Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $592,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $14,328,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,484,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $785.71. The company had a trading volume of 659,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,761. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $773.56 and a 200-day moving average of $711.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

