Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 385 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,090. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.