Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.06

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.06 and last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 742238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.22.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.70. The firm has a market cap of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3876147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.