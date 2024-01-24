Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $149.16 million and $12.85 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a trailblazing blockchain platform facilitating decentralized renewable energy trading. Initially rooted in Ethereum’s blockchain, it has transitioned to a custom, energy-focused blockchain that ensures efficiency and broad scalability, vital for the myriad microtransactions in energy trade. Founded by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy in 2016, the platform emphasizes sustainability, aiming to make green energy more accessible while reducing carbon footprints. The evolution of its native token, $POWR, mirrors the platform’s growth, adapting to new roles in transaction fees and ecosystem integration. The team’s commitment to regular updates and innovation ensures Power Ledger remains at the energy sector’s forefront.”

