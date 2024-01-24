ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Up 5.6%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.84. 141,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 228,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRA. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PRA

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 110,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ProAssurance by 42.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.