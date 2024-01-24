Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $79,563.14 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $75,126.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $78,433.03.

On Thursday, December 14th, Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $225,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 648,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,671. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $76.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

